Tim Scott, The Only Black Republican Senator, Says ‘America Is Not A Racist Country’ In Response To Biden Speech

The only Black Republican U.S. Senator tried to convince Americans that the U.S. is not racist despite his white colleagues likely nominating him to rebut President Joe Biden‘s first address to Congress simply because he is, in fact, Black. Biden’s speech came on the day before his 100th day in office.

During his response to Biden’s historic speech Wednesday night, Tim Scott not only refuted established facts about the topic of race, but he also incorrectly addressed the wave of Republican-led legislation that restricts voting rights and dismissed claims they’re relics from the Jim Crow era.

The speech from Scott, of South Carolina, was delivered on the backdrop of a nation purportedly knee-deep in a racial reckoning amid a string of deadly police violence against Black people.

Still, Scott decided that depicting himself as the victim of racism was the best route to take in order to show that the U.S. is not racist.

The fierce loyalist of Donald Trump despite the former president’s documented history of anti-Black racism told viewers that he’s been “called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives” before taking things one set further.

“America is not a racist country,” he added with a straight face while looking directly into the teleprompter he apparently needed to help him say those words.

Critics on social media promptly pointed out the hypocrisy in his words, not to mention the inaccuracy.

Scott also tried to revise recent history by pretending that the wave of election laws in Republican-led states is not a racist reaction to the historic number of Black and brown voters who prevented Trump’s return to the White House. Speaking specifically about the newest legislative controversy in Georgia, Scott challenged people to “actually read this law” and blamed “misplaced outrage” on a Democratic-led “Washington power-grab.”

To be sure, a lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the law that went into effect last month specifically makes it harder for Black and brown voters to cast ballots.

Wednesday night’s speech was completely on-brand for Scott, who was part of the Black contingency at last summer’s Republican National Convention (RNC). Coincidentally, the term “Uncle Tom” was a top trending topic on Twitter that night during RNC speeches from Scott and other Black Republicans who denied Trump’s racism exists.

Scott has long been suspected of being a Black puppet for his all-white fellow Republican Senators who may think it appears more authentic for messaging like Wednesday night’s speech to come from an African American. He’s been very consistent in his allegiance to Republicans, including voting to acquit Trump in the former president’s impeachment trials.

Scott was among the 43 Senate Republicans whose votes helped Trump avoid an impeachment conviction for the second time earlier this year. Trump was charged with a single article of impeachment for the incitement of insurrection stemming from the domestic white supremacist terrorists who illegally stormed the Capitol, an act widely described as being motivated by the very racism Scott conveniently separates from the U.S.

Scott also rushed to Trump’s defense when he learned about Democrats’ push for impeachment back in 2019. Insisting Scott “was the first one to call me,” Trump said the South Carolina Senator told he disagreed there was ever a quid pro quo with Ukraine to interfere with an American election.

“I read the transcript,” Trump said Scott told him about the phone call. “You did nothing wrong.”

All this from the same person who wants us to believe that “America is not a racist country.”

Here's Every Black US Senator In American History 11 photos Launch gallery Here's Every Black US Senator In American History 1. Hiram Rhoades Revels Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Blanche K. Bruce Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Edward Brooke III Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Carol Moseley Braun Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Barack Obama Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Roland Burris Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Tim Scott Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. William "Mo" Cowan Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Cory Booker Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Kamala Harris Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Rev. Raphael Warnock Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Here's Every Black US Senator In American History [caption id="attachment_4066004" align="alignnone" width="594"] Circa 1870, from left: Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi with some of the first Black members of Congress, Benjamin Turner, Robert De Large, Josiah Walls, Jefferson Long, Joseph Rainey and Robert Brown Elliot. | Source: MPI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:00 a.m. ET, Jan. 6, 2021 -- Capitol Hill's most exclusive club got its newest member Wednesday morning after it was determined that Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in their heated Senate runoff election in Georgia. It is such an exclusive group that in the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. Warnock's historic win that made him Georgia's first Black Senator meant that the Senate will still have three sitting U.S. Senators who are Black. That figure could have decreased by one had Warnock lost, since California Sen. Kamala Harris and her running mate Joe Biden won the presidential election to make her the first Black vice president in American history. There could have been more had California Gov. Gavin Newsom answered calls to fill her Senate seat with another Black woman. Instead, the 2021 Congress will open without a Black woman Senator for the first time in four years, a void that was glaring to critics of Newsom's decision. To be sure, the ensuing debate following Newsom's decision had everything to do with the absence of a Black woman in the U.S. Senate and nothing to do with the fact that Senate-designate and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla would be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. It did, however, have to do with the representation of Black people in the U.S. Senate, something that has historically been all but a novelty. Only in recent years has the election of Black candidates to the U.S. Senate picked up steam. [caption id="attachment_4066006" align="alignnone" width="447"] Circa 1883: Head-and-shoulders portraits of "Distinguished Colored Men" Frederick Douglass, Robert Brown Elliott, U.S. Sen. Blanche K. Bruce, William Wells Brown, Md., Prof. R.T. Greener, Rt. Rev. Richard Allen, J.H. Rainey, E.D. Bassett, John Mercer Langston, P.B.S. Pinchback and Henry Highland Garnet. | Source: Buyenlarge / Getty[/caption] It's been 150 years since the first Black person was elected to the U.S. Senate, with another following four years later in 1874. But it would be more than 90 years later until the next Black man was elected to the U.S. Senate. It would be another quarter of a century until the next Black person -- the first Black woman -- would win a Senate election. A little more than a decade later, America got its next Black Senator -- one who would notably go on to become the first Black person elected president of the United States. That seemingly opened the relative floodgates to usher in a historic era that would include four more Black U.S. Senators, culminating with two of whom had legitimate runs for the White House. With the next round of U.S. Senate elections already coming up soon in the 2022 mid-term elections, who will be next to join the exclusive club of Black Senators? The Rev. Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in a heated runoff election in Georgia that would make him the first Black Senator from the Peach State. Ahead of that election, scroll down to better acquaint yourselves with every Black U.S. Senator in American history, in chronological order.

