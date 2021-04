WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A tweet from the TDE Twitter account has fans excited.

It said, the wait is ovah! #TDE.

So of course fans assume that means a Kendrick Lamar album is coming.

BUT it’s important to remember, there ARE other artists on TDE so the tweet could mean anything.

But there are not too many on the label that people are WAITING for.

