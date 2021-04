WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Reports claim Ja Rule is being sued by the United States government for a tax debt of $3.1 million.

It covers the years he did not pay taxes, 2005-2010 and 2012-2017.

The IRS has also listed Ja Rule’s wife Aisha Atkins in documents.

Ja Rule received a 28 month sentence back in 2011 for failing to pay taxes.

