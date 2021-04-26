She’s Coming! Mariah Carey Spills On Her New Music: “I’m Obsessed”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey shared some exciting news while using Twitter’s new “Spaces” feature, which is much like Clubhouse.

Carey announced that new music is on the way and that she’s very excited about what’s to come.

“Oh my gosh, you guys! I’m like obsessed with what I’m doing right now. But I can’t reveal it yet. It’s exciting! I’m really with this music. I haven’t made [music in this way] in years. During the pandemic, I was able to rest my voice and get it back to where it needs to be. So here we are!” said Carey.

Mariah gave fans “Caution” in 2018 and last year released her New York Times best-selling memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

