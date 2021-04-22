LeBron James Explains Deleted Tweet About Police Shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James posted a photo of the police officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.

He captioned the photo, you’re next #accountability.

LeBron said he took the tweet down because the tweet was being used to create more hate.

Sen Tom Cotton tweeted, this is disgraceful and dangerous. Is the NBA ok with this? Is Twitter?

LeBron tweeted, gathering all the facts…my anger still is here for what happened…I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police.

