Rihanna Buys a $10 Million Mansion Next Door to the $13.8 Million Mansion She Bought

Rihanna continues to make money moves as she purchases the mansion next door to her current $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion that she bought three months ago.

Rihanna plopped down $10 million for the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half baths, formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, and a family room.

Both mansions sit in the neighborhood where Madonna, Mariah Carey, and Sir Paul McCartney have lived in recent years.

Rihanna also owns a $6.8 million Hollywood Hills villa, a $5.5 million penthouse in “The Century” skyscraper, a high-floor flat in L.A.’s Wilshire Corridor, and another mansion in her native Barbados.

