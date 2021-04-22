Stop Calling Yung Miami by Her Real Name, Caresha

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami does not like when you guys call her Caresha.

Caresha is her real name.

She took to social media explaining to fans she does not like being called by her real name.

Her real name is what people close to her call her.

She said if people keep calling her by her real name in public she’s just going to ignore you.

If you address her by her real name on social media she will block you.

Fans have been saying, they don’t care what she wants to be called, they calling her Caresha!

