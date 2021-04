WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat has announced Juicy Drops.

It is a high end NFT marketplace for creating and curating one-of-a-kind digital art pieces from musicians, artists and creatives around the world.

Artists will be able to turn their creative moments into crypto-collectible digital items.

Fans will be able to collect and trade the items.

The collectibles will be able to unlock experiences and opportunities to interact with artists.

