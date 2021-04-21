Diva’s Daily Dirt: Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Shot And In Critical Condition

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Shot And In Critical Condition

We are sending our condolences out to Pretty Ricky member and Love and Hip Hop Star Baby Blue as he is currently in critical condition following an alleged armed robbery gone bad.

Hollywood Unlocked shared a graphic video of Baby Blue on the ground as a man screams over his body and a woman can be heard saying,

“She’s calling them, she’s calling them!”

Baby Blue was allegedly shot in an armed robbery that went bad and he is in critical condition while receiving medical treatment at a Miami Hospital. Some reports say the ‘Jerry Rice’ singer actually took down the two armed men at first before being shot.

Prayers out to Baby Blue for a full recovery. More on this story as it develops…

Did Lil Wayne Get Married?

Are congrats in order for The Carters? No, not those Carters!

Rumors are swirling that Mr. Dwayne ‘Lil Wayne Carter is now a married man!

He posted a photo of himself and his longtime girlfriend Denise Bidot and referred to himself as the ‘happiest man alive!’

“Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters”.

A rep for Wayne said, “We have no confirmation of that as of yet.”

Well, congrats on that forever love anyway Mr. and Mrs. Carter!

