Yung Miami Wants Fans to Stop Calling Her By Her Government Name

City Girls’ Yung Miami is asking all fans to stop calling her by her government name.

The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, first playful addressed her government name going viral on Twitter by tweeting, “Why y’all don’t call me Young Miami?”

Yung Miami later deleted the tweet but took to Instagram Live to explain why she doesn’t like fans calling her Caresha.

“A girl called me Caresha at the airport today. No, Bit@H! I don’t know you. Don’t call me by my government name.”

Fans have since chimed in on the discussion- some agreeing with the rapper’s boundaries and others admitting that they will continue to call her by her government name.

While we understand that Yung Miami is setting these boundaries for safety measures, we can’t help but admit that we think she should go by her government name too!

What do you think? Comment below.