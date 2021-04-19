WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Swae Lee Opens Up About The Murder Of His Stepfather

Remember reports of Swae Lee’s half brother Michael Brown, 19, facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Lee’s stepfather?

Brown is currently being held for psychiatric evaluation. He was charged with first-degree murder of killing his biological father, Floyd Sullivan, last month and if convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee is opening up about his stepfather’s tragic death on the premiere of his Snapchat series ‘Swae Meets World.’ Peep the full clip below”

“I have three brothers. Allegedly, the police say my youngest brother, he shot my dad, killed my dad. It’s unbelievable, you can’t even imagine. It’s like something out of a movie. I’m still dealing with it. I don’t even know how to deal with it all the way completely.”

NBA Youngboy Has A Message to Wendy Wiliams From Jail

NBA Youngboy was recently arrested in Los Angeles after attempting to run away on foot from the police during a traffic stop. The ‘Make No Sense’ rapper had an outstanding warrant due to a drug and firearms bust that left 16 people arrested in Baton Rouge, LA.

Wendy Williams spoke on Youngboy’s arrest on her daytime talk show, saying that he should be arrested because ‘he could’ve hurt innocent people’ during the -on-foot pursuit.

“Nobody wants that, bringing down the property values. And how is it that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old?”

Well, NBA Youngboy had a message for Wend Williams from jail:

Diva's Daily Dirt: Swae Lee Opens Up About The Murder Of His Stepfather

