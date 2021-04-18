Saweetie Teams Up With Quay To Drop ‘Icy Sunglasses’ Just In Time For Summer

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing we know about Saweetie, it’s that our good sis has style! And now, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” is launching her first collaboration with the popular sunglasses brand Quay.

“Everyone knows I love my accessories and sunglasses, so I’m hella excited about my collection with Quay,” Saweetie said in a statement to Nylon. “The styles are all luxe but affordable, so all my ICY Babies can get glammed out and look GOODT with a ‘t’ just in time for summer.”

The Quay X Saweetie collection features an array of stylish frames, all of which are oversized to match Quay’s signature look. There’s the exaggerated cat-eye “Harper Studded” shades, the “No Cap” rimless square lenses that give you a ’90s throwback feel, and the classic Polarized aviators that will always be in style, at least in my book.

The Best Friend rapper took to Instagram to announce the new collaboration, posting a photo of herself wearing the pink “No Cap” frames, rocking her hair in a sleek updo, and donning gold hoops and a chain neckless to accentuate her already gorgeous features. “My collab with @quayaustralia just dropped,” she captioned the photo. “Bomb frames and new luxe glasses to keep it lavish #QUAYXSAWEETIE

Quay also shared a plethora of posts to their Instagram in celebration of the big collaboration, kicking off the series of images with this super exciting promo video showing Saweetie modeling a few different styles from the collection.

They also posted a series of photos of the “Icy Girl” modeling different looks while wearing various frames from the collection.

In addition to the sunglasses partnership, the University of Southern California graduate is also working with Quay to bring back their Education Is Quay scholarship program, awarding $100,000 in scholarships to 10 students. As a college grad, Saweetie values hard work and education so assisting other students with reaching the education goals is life coming full circle for her. “I went to college for five years, and I know what it feels like to work really hard and to have all that money go towards tuition,” she told Billboard of the scholarship. “I think education should be free, but it’s not so it’s important that we help and give back to kids who are trying to better their lives, their careers, and brains. I’m all for scholarships because I was a college girl myself.” We know that’s right!

The Quay x Saweetie sunglasses collab is available now on Quay’s website with prices starting at $65.

Saweetie Teams Up With Quay To Drop 'Icy Sunglasses' Just In Time For Summer

