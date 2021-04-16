Michael Jordan to Present Kobe Bryant in HOF

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kobe Bryant will be enshrined by none other than the G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan in this years Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony on May 15th.

MJ also spoke at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service in February of 2020 and had nothing but the utmost respect for Bryant, Emotionally moved by the untimely death of the greatest Laker ever, Jordan shed tears giving his sentiments on Kobe.

Few other athletes can split their career’s in half, and both eras of athleticism be Hall of Fame worthy. The constant debate on whether #8 or #24 Kobe Bryant was better, just proves the notion that Kobe Bryant is undoubtedly a first ballot Hall of Famer.

Kobe Bryanyt’s accolades are unquestionable: 5 Championship rings, 4 MVP seasons, 2 time Finals MVP and NBA Scoring Champion, 18 time All-star, 15 time All-NBA player , 12 time All-Defensive Player, and Rookie of the Year.

“The closest thing to Michael Jordan” is usually the tagline that follows the Black Mamba, who idolized MJ growing up and did everything he could possibly to do emulate his idol and compete with his legacy. It is only fitting that Michael Jordan himself represents Kobe Bryant in the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

Kobe Bryant was never afraid to tell the media his inspiration found in Michael Jordan, their relationship on and off the court, and even life after the league.

Kobe Bryant will share this moment with NBA greats Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, WNBA great Tamika Catchings, and NCAA Women’s legend Kim Mulkey, as they all enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: