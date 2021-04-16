Kur Inks Record Deal on 27th Birthday

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Hard work has finally paid off as Kur inks a deal with Republic records, Roc Nation, and Dreamchasers, on his 27th birthday. One of Philly’s pound for pound best bar spitters has finally inked the record deal his city has felt he deserved for so long.

He took to Instagram to thank his friends and family for their continuous support, and everyone that part in him signing his name on the dotted line to increase his bottom line,

Kur just released a freestyle to the tik tok bop “BeatBox” instrumental, feeding the streets a thank you treat. “Granny was talkin and I wasn’t tryna hear it, but now I would die to hear it, tearing up thinkin bout all of the times we shared cause really the bond was there” Kur wrote. Reminiscent of his younger days and his hard headed ways with his beloved grandmother, Kur’s signature style was a glove in hand fit to this popular bop.

