Ready Ron Denies DMX’s Claims He Exposed Rapper To Drugs

As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of DMX one person who the late Ruff Ryder alum said started his lifelong addiction to drugs is now coming forward to deny the claims.

Ready Ron is denying that he laced a blunt DMX smoked when he was 14 with crack cocaine. DMX cried as he told the story of smoking the laced blunt to Talib Kweli in an interview that circulated the Internet last November.

Now Ready Ron says DMX wasn’t being honest and that he never laced the blunt with crack cocaine and that he’s been receiving hate mail since the story surfaced.

“How was I thirty years old in 1985 and he was 14,” said Ron. “And he and I are only three years apart. You gotta remember, just because somebody is world-famous doesn’t mean they’re always honest. And I’ve got nothing bad to say about him but you gotta stop lying on me.” Ready told “The Neighborhood Talk.”

