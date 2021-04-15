Kendrick Lamar’s Engineer Details His Next Album’s Sound

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar’s sound engineer is spilling the details on the “DAMN” rapper’s next album and we’re all ears!

MixedByAli says Kendrick will continue to push his creativity with the new album and praised Lamar for his work ethic.

“You would expect someone like Kendrick to be at home and sitting back– Nah, he still comes in on time and is punctual,” says Ali.

When pressed for a release date on the new Kendrick album, Ali was tight-lipped saying “it might” be released in 2021.

