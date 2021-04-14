Woman Arrested For Refusing To Return $1.2 Million Accidentally Deposited Into Account

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re taking a break from the serious news and Angie Ang is giving some lighter news. A Louisana woman is being arrested for refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally deposited into her account. 33-year-old Kelyn Spadoni moved the money from that account to another, bought a house, and a new car.

Charles Schwab, a major financial services corporation said that it was a clerical error where they were only supposed to be depositing $82 in her account.

