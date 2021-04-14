Who Wore It Better? Kurt Cobain or Kid Cudi In A Floral Print Dress

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi recently appeared on SNL in a Virgil Abloh designed Off-White floral dress and some fans are displeased. In one of his performances, Cudi sports a floor length floral print sleeveless dress. The rapper and actor drew inspiration from Kurt Cobain’s history of wearing dresses in support of women and men channeling the divine feminine. The late musician wore a similar floral dress on the cover of the magazine, The Face in 1993.

Kid Cudi first appeared on the SNL stage for a performance of his single, “Tequila Shots,” in a green cardigan that fans believed looked similar to the one that Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV unplugged concert in 1993.

Here is Kid Cudi’s first performance on SNL:

Compared to Kurt Cobain of Nirvana on MTV’s Unplugged in 1993:

Kid Cudi is also seen wearing a shirt with the late SNL cast member, Chris Farley, on it, who died in 1997. Cudi used this major moment in his career to honor two individuals who have passed away and continue to inspire him and others for generations to come.

For his second number, Cudi performed his record “Sad People,” in the memorable floral dress that is reminiscent of Cobain’s dress. Though worn differently, fans noticed the similarities and some were happy to see Cudi paying homage to the late Cobain. While other fans believed the dress to be far less exciting than the statement Cobain was making at the time.

Cudi’s time as the musical guest on SNL landed near the anniversary of the day Kurt Cobain died in 1994 at the tender age of 27. The purpose of wearing the dress was to bring awareness to suicide prevention as the anniversary of Cobain’s death is approaching.

Kid Cudi also appeared in a sketch titled, “Weird Little Flute” alongside his friend, Pete Davidson and surprise guest Timothée Chalamet. During the sketch, the three sing about their love for the tiny instrument. In the silly clip, the three sing, “That weird little flute. I love that weird little flute.” We could never discredit Cobain’s efforts in promoting femininity amongst men in music, especially at a time when it was extremely frowned upon. Now, there are many artists who have expressed themselves in women’s wear from Jayden Smith posed in skirts and dresses for magazine spreads to Young Thug’s iconic Jeffery album cover in a blue dress. Men are unapologetically expressing themselves through music and fashion despite what the naysayers believe is right or wrong. However, the question is: Who wore it better? Kid Cudi or Kurt Cobain? Kid Cudi announced that he will be debuting a collection with Off-White including the dress he’s wearing during his SNL performance. Will you cop a piece from the collection?

Who Wore It Better? Kurt Cobain or Kid Cudi In A Floral Print Dress was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: