Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths

Bobby Brown isn’t holding back about his losses.

The “King of R&B” guested on Red Table Talk on Wednesday (April 14). While he opened up about his struggles with addiction, sobriety, controversies, and the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., he also weighed back on his ex-wife Whitney Houston’s death in 2012 daughter Bobbi Kristina‘s death in 2015.

When asked whether or not Bobbi Kristina’s ex-Nick Gordon had a role in her or Whitney’s deaths, Brown said emphatically, “Definitely.”

He added, “He was the only one there with both situations. My ex-wife and my daughter. And they both died the same way.”

Brown also stated he believed Gordon had a hand in Whitney’s death and it’s his opinion Gordon was the kind of man who provided “party favors” to both.

Both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina were discovered in bathtubs when they passed. A judge ruled Gordon was legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2016, although it’s unclear whether he paid the $36 million he was ordered to following the ruling. Authorities continued to investigate if criminal charges could be levied against him over the next few years but were unsuccessful in charging him.

Gordon was found dead from a heroin overdose in January 2020.

