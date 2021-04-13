WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith and his new movie are taking a stance against the voting restrictions in Georgia. The slave movie ‘Emancipation’ was set to film in the state but has pulled out instead. Though they are choosing to take a stand, Angie Ang is wondering how does it affect the staff on the team. Other companies in Georgia are also facing backlash from the state’s actions. Another person who’s facing some consequences is 50 Cent and Power’s team.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Will Smith Movie ‘Emancipation’ Abandons Georgia Over Voting Restrictions was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: