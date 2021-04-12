Four Things You Need To Know About This Year’s Met Gala

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially been one year since the Coronavirus swept over the world, drastically altering the way people enjoyed small pleasures like award shows, concerts, sporting events, and galas. When the world first shut down and social distancing measures were put in place, no one knew how this new normal would work out. One year later, the entertainment industry has become creative with virtual events, but now that we’ve got vaccine options, we maybe making a slow transition back to a less restricted world.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Gala (better known as the Met Gala) was one of the first events to be shut down during the pandemic. The monumental night in fashion is among the most prominent, prestigious, and exclusive social events in the world. It is also one of the biggest fundraising events in New York City. COVID-19 may have caused a small hiccup in the Gala’s 70+ year history, but with a few changes, the event will happen this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Met Gala will NOT be held in May 2021

The Met Gala is usually hosted on the first Monday in May – until now. This year, Anna Wintour is pushing the event date back to September 13th. The additional time allows for better planning around social distancing, vaccinations, and other precautionary measures.

There will be TWO Galas

The Met Gala will have two exhibitions. The first one will take place in September of this year to commence Fashion Week. The second gala will be in May of 2022.

Amanda Gorman is one of the rumored hosts

Word on the street is famed Poet Amanda Gorman is in talks to host the event. The 23-year-old award-winning writer was just featured in Vogue Magazine’s May issue.

Both exhibits will focus on American fashion

Each year, attendees dress in accordance to the Met Gala theme. Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology was the theme in 2016; Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between was the theme for 2017; Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination was the theme for 2018; and Camp: Notes on Fashion was 2019. This year, the Met wants to recognize American fashion. This will highlight American designers and their focus on sustainability, diversity, inclusion and more.

