Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes Fundraiser

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s Step Out will offer a virtually enhanced year-round experience full of new challenges designed to inspire your commitment to our mission and get you physically moving!

All teams and participants can register now for the Step Out: Philadelphia and participate virtually at home or in your local neighborhood on October 2, 2021.

Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes fundraising has supported our efforts to advocate on behalf of over 34 million Americans living with diabetes, fund research to bring us closer to a cure and provide resources to anyone impacted by this disease.

Your donation will have impact for years to come.

Register today at www.diabetes.org/phillystepout.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: