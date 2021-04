Today on The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat, Sixers star Ben Simmons continues to get bashed in the media, a report suggests that the Eagles would pursue Deshaun Watson, Sylvester Stallone will not appear in ‘Creed III’ and more.

Make sure you tune in here on RNBPhilly.com, Twitch, YouTube, or periscope!

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: