Activist Tarana Burke Inks Production Deal With CBS Studios

Several broadcasting companies have been putting the focus on amplifying the voices of underrepresented groups, and in doing so they’ve enlisted influential individuals in the activism space to bring diverse stories to the forefront. According to Deadline, one of the latest changemakers to ink a major production deal is #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.
CBS Studios Enters Overall Deal With ‘Me Too’ Founder Tarana Burke And Producing Partner Mervyn Marcano https://t.co/yPPTDyVGCF
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 6, 2021
The Bronx-bred activist bravely and boldly shared her harrowing experiences related to sexual assault to empower other victims to share their stories in an effort to heal. Her advocacy work started far before the creation of the #MeToo movement. As a teen, she worked for a youth development organization and spearheaded grassroots campaigns centered on economic justice, systemic racism, and inequities surrounding housing. Through her community organizing and activism work, she witnessed and embraced the power that personal stories hold and how instrumental they can be in evoking change. Now Burke and her production partner Mervyn Marcano will bring compelling and impactful stories to CBS Studios.
Under the deal—which will be through Burke and Marcano’s production company Field/House Productions—the two will develop scripted and unscripted content for CBS Studios’ streaming platforms and television networks. Staying true to the essence of their production company’s mission, Burke and Marcano want to use this partnership as an avenue to highlight diverse narratives and advance inclusivity.
“Creating space for new narratives has always been an integral part of cultural change work,” Burke said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Field/House is a platform for those new narratives. This partnership gives us the reach and scale to ensure that we build new audiences for new voices.” Marcano added that they’re focused on cultivating “a pipeline of culturally progressive programming with their diverse network of creatives and storytellers.”
News about Burke and Marcano’s deal comes months after CBS Television Studios inked a multi-year partnership with the NAACP to develop projects that capture the essence of the Black experience in America.
SEE ALSO:
NAACP Inks Multi-Year Deal With CBS Television Studios
Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic Culture’
Justice For George Floyd: Key Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: Key Takeaways From The Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
1. April 9
1 of 44
MEDICAL EXAMINER: Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed the autopsy of #GeorgeFloyd, takes the stand in the #DerekChauvinTrial.— Court TV (@CourtTV) April 9, 2021
WATCH LIVE – MN v. Derek Chauvin https://t.co/bis122QdFc pic.twitter.com/tLghfByU6v
2. April 9
2 of 44
Forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas testifies that the cause of George Floyd’s death was law enforcement subdual, restraint and compression and the manner of death was homicide. She then dismisses defense counsel’s irrelevant hypotheticals. pic.twitter.com/QLSbvanPjW— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 9, 2021
3. April 8
3 of 44
‘He died because he had no oxygen left in his body’ — Police surgeon Dr. Bill Smock testified that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen during the Derek Chauvin murder trial pic.twitter.com/VRlFMGVwgQ— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 8, 2021
4. April 8
4 of 44
Dr. Tobin says he was able to calculate that George Floyd lost all of his oxygen at 8:25:41 p.m. on May 25, 2020, but Chauvin's "knee remained on his neck for another three minutes and two seconds after we reach the point where there’s not one ounce of oxygen left in the body.” pic.twitter.com/4JciatNdYe— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 8, 2021
5. April 7
5 of 44
LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger testified he did not find George Floyd posed a threat to officers' safety when handcuffed on the ground, while the defense questioned him about how a "reasonable police officer" might have responded. https://t.co/wlRD2qQuT5 pic.twitter.com/V0fke8eHk2— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2021
6. April 6
6 of 44
Minneapolis Police Sgt. Ker Yang details crisis intervention training Derek Chauvin received years before George Floyd's arrest, saying it included reviews of force and deescalation policies: "The ultimate goal in action for someone in crisis is to see if that person needs help" pic.twitter.com/mmuwoQogjd— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2021
7. April 5
7 of 44
Minneapolis police chief testifies some of ex-officer Derek Chauvin's actions at the scene of George Floyd's arrest were not "by policy, not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values." https://t.co/hQ041CegJ3 pic.twitter.com/9nAMw3yBJQ— ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2021
8. April 5
8 of 44
MN V. CHAUVIN: Dr. Bradford Langenfeld took the stand today to describe the care given to #GeorgeFloyd.— Court TV (@CourtTV) April 5, 2021
Dr. Langenfeld said the chance of a patient’s survival goes down 10 to 15 percent every minute CPR is not performed.
WATCH LIVE – MN v. Derek Chauvin https://t.co/bis122QdFc pic.twitter.com/gRiiz0yWDU
9. April 1
9 of 44
Derek Chauvin’s supervisor David Pleoger was just asked his opinion on when the restraint of George Floyd should have ended:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 1, 2021
“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.”
“No further questions.” pic.twitter.com/tMBRAMHwmw
10. April 1
10 of 44
Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s former girlfriend, takes the stand on Day 4 of Chauvin trial and recounts the first time she met him.— The Recount (@therecount) April 1, 2021
She was upset while waiting in a lobby. Floyd asked what was wrong and said “Can I pray with you?” pic.twitter.com/YWcAuIfyUY
11. March 31
11 of 44
Charles McMillian, who tried to speak to George Floyd as officers first tried to put him in a police car and then later as Floyd shouted for his mama while Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, just broke down on the witness stand.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 31, 2021
Court on a break now.pic.twitter.com/otRlBocOuZ
12. March 31
12 of 44
The teenager who first confronted George Floyd told the court he couldn’t believe what happened after police arrived and immediately regretted flagging the fake $20 bill. Christopher Martin said he felt "disbelief and guilt."— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2021
Watch live coverage: https://t.co/UZ3xJMoP34 pic.twitter.com/rtkV9Mt2Jh
13. March 30
13 of 44
Darnella Frazier's 9-year-old cousin testified that Derek Chauvin had to be moved off of George Floyd's neck by EMTs.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
Of seeing this, she said, "I was sad and kind of mad ... cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him."
14. March 30
14 of 44
Darnella Frazier who filmed death of George Floyd at 17: "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing & apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more & not physically interacting & not saving his life. But it’s like not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
15. March 29
15 of 44
This testimony is chilling.#DonaldWilliams is the nail in the coffin for the #DerekChauvin defense team. pic.twitter.com/cRBApd5klZ— AG’s Truth Podcast (@agstruthpodcast) March 29, 2021
16. March 29
16 of 44
I don’t remember- Alysha Oyler— pwguru (@pwguru65) March 29, 2021
She is definitely not helping the prosecutor in the #DerekChauvin trial pic.twitter.com/icNomVh1vq
17. March 29
17 of 44
"My instincts were telling me something was wrong," Minneapolis 911 dispatcher testifies at Derek Chauvin trial.— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021
"I took that instinct and I called the sergeant" who supervises police officers, she adds. https://t.co/Wa8qAc5e5v pic.twitter.com/Qn4WQw9yU6
18. March 29
18 of 44
Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial is finished - and protestors are gathering outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yD2m2cexRI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 29, 2021
19. March 28Source:Getty 19 of 44
20. March 28Source:Getty 20 of 44
21. March 28Source:Getty 21 of 44
22. March 28Source:Getty 22 of 44
23. March 25Source:Getty 23 of 44
24. March 22 - all jurors selected
24 of 44
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
25. March 19
25 of 44
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
26. March 17
26 of 44
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
27. March 15
27 of 44
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
28. March 11
28 of 44
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
29. March 8Source:Getty 29 of 44
30. March 8Source:Getty 30 of 44
31. March 8Source:Getty 31 of 44
32. March 8Source:Getty 32 of 44
33. March 7Source:Getty 33 of 44
34. March 7Source:Getty 34 of 44
35. March 7Source:Getty 35 of 44
36. March 7Source:Getty 36 of 44
37. March 7Source:Getty 37 of 44
38. March 7Source:Getty 38 of 44
39. March 7Source:Getty 39 of 44
40. March 6Source:Getty 40 of 44
41. March 6Source:Getty 41 of 44
42. March 6Source:Getty 42 of 44
43. March 6Source:Getty 43 of 44
44. March 3Source:Getty 44 of 44
Activist Tarana Burke Inks Production Deal With CBS Studios was originally published on newsone.com