Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH 4.09.21 [Playlist]

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

In a moment of transparency, the passing of Earl “DMX” Simmons really rocked us emotionally and we’ve been focusing all our energy towards promoting and uplifting Dark Man X as we expect he would want his fans to do in this tough time. With “Get At Me Dog” blaring in the headphones right now from our playlist devoted to DMX, let’s get to the business of CRT FRSH.

We open up this edition of the playlist with the talented Tierra Whack and her newest single “Link,” flexing some of capable her vocals this time with great results. Lil Tjay is currently moving his new album Destined 2 Win and we feature his track “Headshot” with Polo G and Fivio Foreign on the assist.

Freddie Gibbs returns with more of the ESGN style with “Big Boss Rabbit” which builds on Nas’ “You Da Man” track but in a far more aggressive fashion. Young M.A. drops off a new single “Successful,” and Bankroll Freddie and Megan Thee Stallion join forces on “Pop It.”

We’ve got new joints from Sylvan LaCue, Kota The Friend, DJ Muggs and Flee Lord, Rod Wave, Benny The Butcher, Guadpdad 4000, the lyrically advanced duo of Armand Hammer, and many more.

Check back with us in two weeks when we update the playlist again and be sure to reach out via our socials for consideration for a slot.

