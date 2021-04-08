WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

House Party Reboot In The Works

Are ya’ll looking forward to a House Party Reboot? I’m not too sure about this one. Well, it looks like it’s already in the works and will be produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The word around town is they are trying to cast Jorge Lendeborg Jr. You all may know him from the Marvel films like Spiderman Homecoming and Spiderman: Far From Home and Tosin Cole you may remember him from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Netflix’s Burning Sands.

Now the original 1990 film featured some of your favorites like the hip-hop duo Kid-N-Play, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell the late John Witherspoon and so many others.

Now my question is do you all think they’ll be able to pull this one off? I mean House party was a classic but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Lil Wayne’s New 4/20 Party

My 4/20 people, you all may just want to pay attention to this! So sources report Lil Wayne’s Cannabis brand GKUA just announced their partnership with the Los Angeles Coliseum to host 4/20 parties for “years to come”. Now, balleralert says the the first event will take place on August 13, 2021 and tickets will go on sale on 4/20 at Ticketmaster.com. They are expected to have a VIP party with performances by Lil Wayne of course and many other special guest. Now, in 2022 this event will be in person and available for steaming so everybody all over the world can participate in the festivities. I know a whole lot people are looking forward to this one!

House Party Reboot In The Works + Lil Wayne’s New 4/20 Party was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: