Paul Pierce Offered Deal from Adult Film Website After ESPN Departure

ESPN decided to part ways with 2008 NBA Champion Paul Pierce after the broadcasting of a raunchy Instagram live video. We saw Pierce playing poker with some friends, smoking, drinking, and enjoying the company of some strippers in the comfort of his own home.

ESPN has yet to comment of the firing of Paul Pierce. Some fans were furious with ESPN’s decision, stating that Pierce was just “living life” and that everybody has a life outside of their professional duties.

If Paul Pierce got fired for that, I should probably be publicly executed — lil possum (@drumontana47) April 6, 2021

Paul Pierce ain’t do nothing wrong. — Trillson Mandela ® (@MartnLuthaTweet) April 6, 2021

ARE WE BOYCOTTING ESPN FOR PAUL PIERCE? — #1 #SNOWFALLFX FAN IN LIFE (free Melody) (@VanLathan) April 6, 2021

Paul Pierce seemed to be unfazed by the firing, as he took to Instagram the very next day to let his supports know he is not stressing the situation and bigger things are coming!

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

Barstool Sports and Fox Sports have rumored to be some of the companies interested in Pierce’s basketball expertise.

Paul Pierce may very well be Barstool’s next employee @blockfolio pic.twitter.com/DigQotLM9z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 6, 2021

However, there is another company that seems to be a frontrunner in the process, that has nothing to do with sports.

CamSoda, an adult film site known for it’s live webcam broadcasts of professional and amateur adult entertainers, has offered Pierce $250K to produce content for the site.

CamSoda has made their offer to Paul Pierce. pic.twitter.com/AgDkxsAOvU — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) April 6, 2021

Daryn Parker, VP of CamsSoda, took to social media to make a public offer to Pierce. If accepted, Pierce would serve as the websites first NBA analyst. Creating a segment in which he would discuss trending topics around the NBA while he is surrounded with exotic dancers twerking in the background.

They say the truth shall set you free, looks like ‘The Truth’ has been set free, and is as happy as can be.

