6-Year-Old Boy Finds Bullet In Bag Of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Yes, you definitely read the headline correctly, a 6-year-old boy Montana boy found a bullet in a bag of Frito-Lay Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on Easter Sunday.

According to #TMZ the young boy’s father, Bow Horn Weasel bought the bag of chips at a local convenience store. As the young boy enjoyed the deliciousness he gets to the bottom of the bag then, BOOM – there goes a bullet! Super random right? Well the father, Weasel reached out to Frito-Lay to report the issue. It looks like Frito-Lay is taking the matter seriously, #TMZ reports they’re sending the father a kit for to send back for testing.

Weseal tells #TMZ he’s not looking for any compensation, he just want’s to make sure this never happens again!

If you ask me, I’d definitely ask for compensation especially if I had to bite the bullet!

6-Year-Old Boy Finds Bullet In Bag Of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos was originally published on kysdc.com

