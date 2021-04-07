Twitter Favors LeVar Burton as Next ‘Jeopardy’ Host

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Jeopardy hasn’t been the same since the legendary host Alex Trebek last year. Since then, actors and athletes and even television journalist have served as interim host for the famous game show.

Aaron Rodgers has expressed his interest in being the full time host of America’s favorite game show, but he is not the only one in line for this top spot.

Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton wants to be the next host for Jeopardy. So much so, that he decided to create a petition via change.org to make the change come true.

Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening… https://t.co/xB3x8atDCv — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2021

Since then, Burton has been trending on Twitter. Public figures and well as Americas people small and tall have tweeted their approval, full support of the notion.

Sony Pictures Entertainment: LeVar Burton should be the next host of Jeopardy! – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/h5ZuPZGICL via @Change — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) April 7, 2021

I think LeVar Burton should host Jeopardy! As Geordi La Forge. And the buzzers should be phasers. And Data should be the judge. And it should be in space. And just be Star Trek. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 7, 2021

Dear Jeopardy, Please let Levar Burton host the show. He is a worthy successor to the late great Alex Trebek and possesses the same intellect; the same insight and the same passion for learning as he did. https://t.co/4T3qaqT8ok — Jeremy Fuscaldo's trying to get 4k followers (@JeremyFuscaldo) April 7, 2021

LaVar Burton has an unprecedented film resume. Along with being the host of Reading Rainbow for over 20 years, his rise to fame came from his remarkable role in Roots, playing the young slave Kunta Kinte. Burton also was a supporting actor in the Star Trek series and has over 40 combined movies and TV shows in his discography.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: