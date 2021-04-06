Kanye West Sells Documentary to Netflix for $30M

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West has sold his documentary to Netflix, purchased for $30M.

This film will feature an in-depth look into West’s illustrious 20+ year music career. From 90’s Kanye, to finding his footing in the 2000’s. A Music mogul turned business man, Yeezy taking over the 2010’s and more.

Archived footage has been given from Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, Directors of West’s early music career. Coodie and Chike have worked with Kanye on “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”, even in his early career, these two had cameras on Kanye before the fame.

The doc will release never-before-seen footage of Kanye, pivotal points in his music career, and the passing of his mother Donda West, in 2007, and the impact it had on West.

The documentary is expected to be released later this year.

