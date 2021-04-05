The Isley Brothers ft. Snoop Dogg “Friends and Family,” Playboi Carti “Sky” & More | Daily Visuals

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Last night the culture was in all kinds of grooves and moods thanks to that epic Verzuz battle between the OG’s of baby makin’ music, The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire. But if you thought the pimpin’ party was over you got another thing coming.

Today the good times of yesterdecade continue as The Isley Brothers return with some new tunes and visuals to “Friends and Family” where bearded Ronald Isley and company throw a soiree for loved ones while their celebrity friends chime in via videochat. Bearded Ronny’s DM’s must be blowing up since his debut last night cause them Twitter mentions were outta control.

Elsewhere Playboi Carti and his crew terrorize a supermarket and grab all they can while making it rain dollar bills for his clip to “Sky.” We guess that money was to pay for all the damages they caused.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Do Or Die featuring Twista and Scotty Music, Swagger Rite, and more.

THE ISLEY BROTHERS FT. SNOOP DOGG – “FRENDS AND FAMILY”

PLAYBOI CARTI – “SKY”

DO OR DIE FT. TWISTA & SCOTTY MUSIC – “HOTEL ROOM”

R-MEAN, JEREMIH SCOTT & SCOTT STORCH – “KING JAMES”

SWAGGER RITE – “WESTON RD. FREESTYLE”

MACNTAJ – “LOVE ME THE SAME”

