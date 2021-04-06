Desiigner’s Girlfriend Calls Him a “Monster” Over Treatment While Recovering From Car Accident

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Desiigner may be sharing encouraging messages to his fans, but according to his girlfriend and manager when it comes to showing her encouragement in real life, it’s a no-go.

According to the “Tiimmy Turner” rapper’s manager and possibly former flame, Zana Ray, the two are no longer an item after the “disrespectful” treatment she claims to have received at the hands of the rapper in the form of neglect.

According to Ray during a video posted to Instagram, after being involved in a near-fatal car accident in Atlanta, she claims that Desiigner showed no concern for her well-being, as she showed off her injuries, calling Desiigner “selfish and “neglectful” for his lack of attention.

“I’m literally on my death bed and I’m being disrespected. I’m pretty sure that none of you guys know that I’m on my deathbed because my client is extremely selfish and all he wants to do is argue with my mom or my family members about the fact that he wants to be late to come to visitation,” Ray said in the video. “I’m only allowed to see one person a day. So, it’s first come first serve.”

Ray revealed that while he hasn’t been to the hospital to see her, she has spoken to the former G.O.O.D. Music rapper over the phone but it only results in arguments.

“All of that stuff doesn’t matter,” she continued. “Being on an Instagram blocklist doesn’t matter. Hanging out with White people who are having sex in front of you does not matter more than making sure that I’m okay. I just want you guys to be aware of that. You can’t call yourself a leader, a positive person. This is what you do to the people close to you? I take care of that kid. Been taking care of him since he came out of his mother’s home.”

Zana Ray also added that since her horrific accident occurred on Sunda, she has seen Desiigner once.

“I have been as nice as I could be for the longest, but literally, like, I’ve seen him one night and I’ve been here since Sunday morning.”

As of press time, Desiigner has not responded to the allegations.

Check out the full video below.

Desiigner’s Girlfriend Calls Him a “Monster” Over Treatment While Recovering From Car Accident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: