The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Mooski On The Inspiration Behind ‘Track Star’ & Readjusting To Life After Marines [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE

The world may just be becoming familiar with Mooski, but the whole world seems to know his viral sensation single “Track Star”. The 23-year-old emerging artist from Alabama joined The Morning Hustle Show to open about the success of his single, overcoming past obstacles, and what we can expect from his upcoming project.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Even though he dropped his single last year, thanks to TikTok creators like City Boy J and others have helped the song blow up over the past few months all over the charts. Mooski doesn’t fully commit to an answer about the specific someone he’s talking about in his hit single, but open up about the concept of “Track Star”. He also discusses his recording process, not realizing that this would be “the one”, and which songs we should keep an ear out for in the future.

Prior to success, he dealt with plenty of adversity, which ultimately lead him to the decision to join the Marine Corps at just 18-years-old. “No matter what is put in front of me, I’m going to overcome it,” Mooski says of his military experience. He dives deep into why it took a while to readjust to regular life upon returning from service, the effect it had on relationships, and what his greatest takeaways were from that overall experience.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Lastly we find out if he has any answers to the rumors regarding his chances of covering this years XXL Freshman list, what he has planned for his upcoming album, and how his writing process has become therapeutic; giving him a way to deal with his pain. “Music was my venting tool. Music was my therapy.”

With his anticipated debut album in the works, Mooski is confident his life challenges have geared him with the perfect to fuel his sound. Check out the full interview with Mooski along Headkrack & Lore’l on The Morning Hustle show and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss a thing!

Mooski On The Inspiration Behind ‘Track Star’ & Readjusting To Life After Marines [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close