Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021 Sag Awards

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards have concluded and a number of television and film stars took home honors for their contributions to the arts. Winning big were Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, and the late Chadwick Boseman among many this past Sunday (April 4).
The 2021 Sag Awards were prerecorded and much like other awards programs, the rules of social distancing in the pandemic era were in effect. Davis won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, with her co-star in Boseman winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture award opposite of her.
Kaluuya’s role as the late Fred Hampton Sr. notched the British actor the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture award, and the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series went to Disney Plus’ hit Stars Wars offshoot series, The Mandalorian.
The big award of the night, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, went to The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt among others.
The full list of winners can be viewed below.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1987
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
—
Photo: Getty
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Win Big At 2021 Sag Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com