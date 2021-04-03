Megan Thee Stallion, Fashion Nova Cares Make Donation To Advance Bennett College’s Entrepreneurship Program

Beyond her artistry, rapstress Megan Thee Stallion is known for using her platform and resources to uplift and empower individuals from marginalized communities. Her latest philanthropic effort is centered on investing in the futures of HBCU students. According to HBCU Buzz, the Houston native joined forces with Fashion Nova Cares to donate $25,000 to Bennett College.
Bennett College Receives $25K In Fashion Nova Cares And Megan Thee Stallion Partnership
https://t.co/4eBN7iCNsx #HBCUBUZZ pic.twitter.com/0JgVk5WvE2
— HBCU Buzz (@HBCUBuzz) April 1, 2021
The Grammy Award-winning artist—whose real name is Megan Pete—teamed up with the retail brand Fashion Nova and the company’s philanthropic arm to provide the all-women, North Carolina-based school with an endowment for its Center for Entrepreneurial Studies. For Pete—a proud Texas Southern University student who has plans to explore avenues of entrepreneurship beyond the realm of music and step into the healthcare industry—the effort aligns with her personal aspirations. She wanted to pay it forward by helping Bennett College advance its program and cultivate the next generation of Black women leaders who will go on to shape the future of different industries. Bennett College’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies aims to use education and entrepreneurship as vessels to address socio-economic inequities and empower students to tap into innovation so they can thrive in today’s ever-changing economy.
“Receiving this donation is beyond our imagination,” Tammy McNeil, who serves as interim department chair of business and economics and assistant professor at Bennett College, said in a statement. “This donation will surely help us continue our quest to support and encourage students who want to be an entrepreneur, whether their interests are in social entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship, or corporate innovation. I am thrilled to see the wheels turning in students’ entrepreneurial minds.” The $25,000 gift is part of a larger initiative that Fashion Nova and Fashion Nova Cares led for Women’s History Month dubbed Women on Top. Through the effort, $1,000,000 was donated to women-owned businesses, nonprofits that focused on the empowerment of women and colleges throughout the country.
News about Pete’s Bennett College endowment comes after she and Fashion Nova Cares donated $50,000 to Advancing Justice Atlanta; a nonprofit organization focused on advocacy for the AANHPI community. Last month, she partnered with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services, to provide aid for senior citizens and single mothers whose homes were damaged by Winter Storm Uri.
SEE ALSO:
Megan Thee Stallion To Help Cover Home Repair Costs For Senior Citizens And Single Mothers Impacted By Texas Storm
Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion Helps Gift Healthcare Worker $50K
Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life
Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life
1.1 of 25
2.
2 of 25
Sasha Obama is trending and pleasssse I dare you pic.twitter.com/frmeFvl9IT— Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) December 14, 2020
3.
3 of 25
I’m here for weekly Sasha Obama content. pic.twitter.com/deC4RHkJGn— Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) December 14, 2020
4.
4 of 25
Sasha Obama can’t even live her life without everyone trying to ridicule everything that she’s doing. Damn, let her be young. pic.twitter.com/vG0OyeFqzx— Shamar English (@english_shamar) December 13, 2020
5.
5 of 25
The way these thirsty kneegrows are drooling after Sasha Obama on the Lord’s day... I know her dad is on standby. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rkKrZhFs9A— My Name is Sha as in Shea Butter. ✨ (@Sha_Elise24) December 14, 2020
6.6 of 25
7.
7 of 25
Sasha Obama: *living her life*— WHOREiet Tubman (@_daijaa_) December 13, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/am6GbtwLxR
8.
8 of 25
I can rest peacefully now that I know Sasha Obama & I use the same rosehip oil lipgloss brand pic.twitter.com/uBS7nUN188— Jazz ✨✨ (@urgirlyjazz) December 13, 2020
9.
9 of 25
Sasha Obama is stunning I’m speechless wow pic.twitter.com/GPvvvFEinn— Mrs Reigns / P (@biggxstcunt) December 13, 2020
10.
10 of 25
Watching all of you tweet about Sasha Obama pic.twitter.com/1ejhF8XxEX— JT Enias (@WhattUpJT) December 13, 2020
11.
11 of 25
Black people looking at people's tweets about Sasha Obama and making sure nobody is talking shit pic.twitter.com/k4VdVrUvw1— Stimmy Turner (@TokenBK1) December 2, 2020
12.
12 of 25
I see Sasha Obama trending....— Hopey_70 (@Hopey_70) December 2, 2020
Do I need to get into fight mode? pic.twitter.com/1k9ykguEq2
13.
13 of 25
I saw Sasha Obama trending & I was worried for a minute. Then I saw ppl r upset because of her friends. Or is it her nails? This is my message to those who are upset about this. pic.twitter.com/zcZ0lyHBZw— Femme du Ciel (@ciel_femme) December 2, 2020
14.14 of 25
15.
15 of 25
Sasha Obama with the long nails is giving me life....I see you boo pic.twitter.com/zyfjgf0Egf— JoJo 🏁💙 (@_RareRose_) December 2, 2020
16.
16 of 25
Am I the only one feeling very protective and Auntie-fied looking at Sasha Obama video? She was a baby when we met her and now a young lady.— I matter / My kids matter / BLM (@Its_Over_GOP) December 2, 2020
How can I say this “I will cut a bitch coming for Sasha Obama”
I👏🏾don’t👏🏾play👏🏾when👏🏾it👏🏾comes👏🏾to👏🏾the👏🏾Obamas👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zzO1Ry7pg6
17.
17 of 25
Our Sasha Obama looks happy, has a group of normal looking friends, and is simply beautiful😍. We’re good over here. pic.twitter.com/0JyY9t4cmd— Ms Ann (@MsAnn773) December 2, 2020
18.
18 of 25
Saw Sasha Obama trending but it’s only because she’s out here living her best life. pic.twitter.com/n6dQn7Oy6t— John Paul (@JohnSLPaul) December 2, 2020
19.
19 of 25
Let me see one post slandering Sasha Obama because she’s living her life... pic.twitter.com/wIhJYViLnX— Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) December 2, 2020
20.
20 of 25
Blacks people so judgementalllll LOL shade room posted Sasha Obama with her friends and all the comments worried about is that she got white friends....... like sit the fuck downnnnn!!! We need to get a life frfr LOL pic.twitter.com/h4DQt4ugxk— DDB✊🏾 (@LookAt_DeeNow88) December 2, 2020
21.
21 of 25
Old white men after telling Sasha obama not to have fun or wear cute clothes pic.twitter.com/EaZ9e2nhko— 🔺Barack Smobamba 🔺 (@baracksmobamba) December 2, 2020
22.
22 of 25
Me whenever I see a negative tweet about Sasha Obama pic.twitter.com/kIyiGCqA5V— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 2, 2020
23.
23 of 25
So happy that Sasha Obama is living her best life & doing teenage shit. Straight excellence. pic.twitter.com/C62D6YOHbQ— LolaDarling 🧸 💛 (@LolaAshley702) December 2, 2020
24.
24 of 25
me when i see sasha obama flourishing and having fun pic.twitter.com/LnjlvRwLk4— moni (@manika3000) December 2, 2020
25.25 of 25
Megan Thee Stallion, Fashion Nova Cares Make Donation To Advance Bennett College’s Entrepreneurship Program was originally published on newsone.com