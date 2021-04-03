Mina’s House Podcast Ep. 172 – Nephew Tommy

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This is the 172nd episode of the Mina’s House Podcast featuring radio personality, actor, show host and prank call king Nephew Tommy. Before Tommy Miles joins the pod, Mina SayWhat and Dexter talk about what’s “In Your Feed.” This week Coi Leray was getting body shamed and there was some chatter about Justin Bieber using a Martin Luther King Jr speech in one of his songs. Tommy joins the pod to talk about hosting the dating show, Ready To Love, on OWN. Sex and Mina then wrap up the pod talking about 12 year olds getting the vaccine.

Subscribe to our youtube channel: HERE

Follow us on socials @MinasHousePod

#MinasHousePodcast

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: