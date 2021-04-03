Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose

CLOSE
DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.
According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.
He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.
X has had a long history with substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.
This story is developing.
