Lil Tjay’s New Project, ‘Destined 2 Win’ Drops Today + Upcoming Collab’s

The 19-year old, Bronx native, Platinum and Gold-certified artist, Lil Tjay, Mr.”Calling My Phone” checked in with QuickSilva to discuss his new album, ‘Destined 2 Win’ which dropped today, April 2, 2021. The album has a bunch of features from some of your favorites like, Moneybagg Yo, Offset and Tyga just to name a few. Quick and LilTjay talked about New York music and Tjay says it hasn’t been the same since Pop Smoke died, Tjay also revealed how his life has changed since his death. A few months ago we were all excited because Bobby Shmurda came home and we got an exclusive from Lil Tjay himself, the two will collab together sometime in the future so be ok the lookout for that, you already know anything with Shmurda on it is going to be fire! Quick and Lil Tjay talked about everything from what type of women he likes to how his life changed since being featured on the XXL 2020 Freshman Class cover.

To get more from Lil Tjay and to get the exclusive on collab with Bobby Shmurda, check out the full interview below:

