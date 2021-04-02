Bobby Shmurda Hasn’t Released Any Music Yet Due To Record Label Issues, Allegedly

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda has been home over a month and has yet to release any material leaving fans scratching their heads. Rumor has it industry politics have prevented him from doing so.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the uncrowned king of Brooklyn Drill is a free man physically but might not be unable to move as he wishes with regards to his career. According to Two Bees TV he is in the middle of some contractual woes from his current label Epic Records. The media outlet spoke to enigmatic performer back in 2016 when he was still serving time in prison. They claim he shared that his friend and frequent collaborator Rowdy Rebel had been dropped by Epic shortly after his song “Computers”.

The report goes on to say that Bobby is interested in going to Roc Nation but can not make the move due to being still under contract with Epic. Apparently after his introductory single “Hot Ni***a” exploded in 2014 he signed a multi-album deal with Epic and the label is looking for him to deliver on his obligation. Roc Nation nor Epic Records have commented on the matter. Rowdy on the other hand has been moving, shaking and popping since he came out; he has already worked with Funkmaster Flex (“Reroute”), Nav (“Jesse Owens”) and CJ (“Whoopty Remix”).

Recently it was revealed that Shmurda will be under parole supervision until 2026 and has been ordered to not affiliate himself with any individuals who are known gang members.

