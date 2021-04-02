Kane Train: Freddie Gibbs Drops Off New “Big Boss Rabbit” Track

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Freddie Gibbs has been on a creative tear beginning with a run of acclaimed studio albums that began with his proper debut in ESGN back in 2013. It appears that the Gary, Ind. native is gearing up to deliver more of his razor-sharp lyrics and music on the back of a new single and video in “Big Boss Rabbit.”

Fresh from having his collaborative project Alfredo with The Alchemist up for a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year, Gibbs began dropping off singles not connected with Hooligan Al or Madlib’s hazy production behind him and opted to go into more traditional spaces beginning with last October’s “4 Thangs” with Hit-Boy and Big Sean.

With “Big Boss Rabbit,” clearly a nod to Gibbs’ Vice Lords affiliation, Freddie Kane displays his dextrous rapping ability, bending and twisting his baritone vocals atop quicker production that newer fans might not be accustomed to. The video that accompanies the track features a lot of Gibbs, some of his whips, plenty of gang signs, and a well-placed stripper pole to boot.

“Big Boss Rabbit” comes on the heels of “Gang Signs” featuring ScHoolboy Q and there is some fan speculation from fans that the three aforementioned tracks will land on a sequel to ESGN but that hasn’t been confirmed. However, there are available ESGN 2 clothing items available at Gibbs’ online retail store.

Last summer, Gibbs inked a new partnership deal, bringing his ESGN imprint to Warner Records with the singles being the first releases under the new terms.

