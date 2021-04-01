Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Rap: “I’m Done”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Young Dolph is officially retired, allegedly.

On Tuesday (Mar 30), Dolph took to Instagram to once again share news of his retirement from rap, revealing that his latest release, Dum & Dummer 2 with Key Glock would be his last and final release.

“I hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out,” Dolph wrote. “I wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music.”

Although Young Dolph didn’t reveal what led to his final decision to quit the game, the Thinking Out Loud rapper has made a similar announcement before. As previously reported, last year the “To Be Honest” rapper previously told the world that he was considering his retirement from music, before confirming a week later that he was leaving the rap game for good a few months prior to releasing Rich Slave.

During his previous announcement, the Memphis MC noted that the decision was so that he could “spend more time with his son.”

“I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son,” Dolph said at the time. “Key Glock is already poised to be the new torchbearer,” a representative added.

However, he later shared on Instagram that his son didn’t think he should quit, resulting in the release of Rich Slave six months later.

“My son jus told me I can’t be his dad if I stop putting out music,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time.

Dolph and his Paper Route protégé Key Glock released the second installment of their mixtape series on Friday. The project features tracks like “I’m the Type” and “Yeeh Yeeh,” and is the follow-up to their popular 2019 tape.

