Hip Hop Spot: 21 Savage Reignites Mulatto Romance Rumors

Even if you do a post and delete it, social media will always catch it. 21 Savage may have accidentally reignited the Mulatto rumors after a post & delete yesterday calling her fine. In the case of Saweetie and Quavo, many people are taking sides. Boosie of course made his opinion loud and clear with siding Quavo. In other news, Ice Cube is suing the stock app Robinhood.

