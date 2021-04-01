Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Marvin Gaye Songs

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re remembering Marvin Gaye, whose life was tragically cut short the day before his 45th birthday on this day in 1984.

Gaye was known as the “Prince of Soul,” due in part to his stint with Motown in the 1960s. During the 1970s, he was able to successfully break away from the Motown sound, crafting hits such as “What’s Going On” and “Let’s Get It On.”

And there’s so much more in his discography to explore. We’ve complied a quiz of some of his greatest hits. Test your knowledge in a game of “Finish The Lyric” below.

