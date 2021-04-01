DAO April Virtual One Stop Job & Resource Hub

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office (DAO) will host its monthly Virtual One Stop Job & Resource Hub today from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Hub will continue its mission to connect Philadelphia’s job seekers to more than 50 employers and provide residents with access to trauma-informed services and supports from social service organizations while collaborating with community partners and faith institutions. Since September of 2019, over 3000 people have been connected to services and resources through the One Stop Job & Resource Hub.

All members of the public are welcome to participate and will have an opportunity to follow up with employers directly to apply for open positions.

WHO:

G. Lamar Stewart, Chief of Community Engagement Unit, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office

Pastor W. Lonnie Herndon, Senior Pastor of Church of Christian Compassion

Bilal Qayyum, President & Founder of Father’s Day Rally Committee, Inc.

Dawan Packy Williams, Chief Operations Officer of NOMO Foundation

Employers and service providers include PGW, SEPTA, Temple University, Einstein Healthcare Networks, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Giant, Philabundance, and more.

EVENT LINK:

https://zoom.us/j/98936929218

or JOIN BY PHONE at: 301-715-8592

WHEN:

Thursday, April 1, 2021

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

