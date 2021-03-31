Footnanny Products Are Here To Keep Your Feet In Shape All Year-Round

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Contrary to popular belief, your skincare game extends beyond your ankles. With beauty products targeting your face and skin, it’s easy to keep those areas in tip-top shape. However, there is one portion of your body that many people forget that can make or break their look. That’s right – we’re talking about your feet.

Sure, it’s easy to make your feet a priority during the warm months where sandals and slippers are a mainstay in your wardrobe. While a classic pedicure can help give your feet the TLC that it needs, they deserve much more attention than the occasionally bi-weekly treatment at the salon. This is where Gloria L. Williams, founder of Footnanny and long-term pedicurist to Oprah Winfrey, comes in to help you pick up the slack.

Gloria understands that foot care is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. Not only will keeping your feet in shape improve your overall wellness levels, it can go a long way in helping you feel good about yourself. Her signature line of foot creams are made with soy, shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamin C, and vitamin E. The ingredients work together to nurture the body through the feet, giving you a new outlook on foot maintenance. Gloria also offers soaking salts, essential oils, gift sets, and ready-made foot kits to take care of all your wants and needs.

We sat down to talk with Gloria to talk all things Footnanny, including how she plans on expanding the brand to cater to the entire family.

HelloBeautiful: What inspired you to create foot care products?

Gloria: My mother is from Alabama and she taught me how to blend old fashioned creams and other concoctions at home when I was a little girl. We would go through the neighborhood and make people feel better with our old fashioned remedies and rub downs.

HB: What sets Footnanny apart from other foot care products lines already in the market?

Gloria: Footnanny creates products and kits that show instant results. We don’t make false claims just to sell product. We build a long term relationship with our clients. Our customer service team answers the phone unlike most brands don’t even have a live customer service team.

HB: Are Footnanny products suitable for all skin types?

Gloria: Footnanny has always been for all feet and we knew that was the direction from day one. We have products for men and for women of all ages. Our new Footnanny Kidz line will be launched this summer and that will complete the entire family line of products.

HB: We see that you’ve worked with Oprah Winfrey in the past. What other celebrities are you hoping to work with in the future?

Gloria: Oprah continues to be my client and I have also had the honor of servicing : Michelle Obama, Gayle King, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Maria Schriver, Diddy, Jada Pinkett-Smith, The Dixie Chicks, Rita Wilson, J. Roberts, Steve Harvey, Omar Gooding, Cicely Tyson, Malala Yousafzai, Janet Jackson, Stedman Graham and Arnold Schwarzenegger, just to name a few.

HB: What are your future plans for expanding Footnanny?

Gloria: My goal is to have Footnanny Nail Spas across the United States. Currently we have our Flag Ship Nail Salon in Beverly Hills, CA.

Be sure to check out Gloria’s Footnanny products at footnanny.com.

