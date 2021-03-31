The Lo Down: Quavo & Saweetie Physical Altercation In Elevator Caught On Video

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

TMZ released a video yesterday that made people really question their relationship goals between Quavo and Saweetie yet again. The video showed the two tussling in an elevator and social media had many different perspectives to take. In other news, Real Housewives of Salt Like City star, Jen Shah was arrested and being accused of wire fraud.

Lore’l breaks down these stories and more.

