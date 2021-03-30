Who’s Cappin!? Addison Rae Didn’t Credit Black TikTok Creators On The Tonight Show

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Popular TikToker Addison Rae was featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she performed many popular TikTok dances. Most of these trending dances were created by black creators on the app and yet they didn’t receive any credit. Hear what she thinks about people criticizing her for not giving the proper credit. Regardless, Lore’l is calling CAP on Addison Rae for her actions.

