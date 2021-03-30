WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent continues to flourish in Hollywood. His television project scored some major wins over the weekend.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Queens native and his hit series are adding some more hardware to the mantle. Last week Power Book II: Ghost won three categories at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. The show took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series. Additionally Mary J. Blige secured the win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Monet Stewart Tejada, queen pin of the Tejada drug cartel. Also Method Man won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Fofty took to social media to show his appreciation regarding the announcement. “I’d like to thank the NAACP for recognizing the work of the cast and crew of Ghost: Michael Rainey, Mary J. Blige, Clifford Smith better known as ‘M-E-T-H-O-D Man.’ We are excited that the fans are still continuing to support the Power universe” he said.

In the past the “I Get Money” rapper has been very critical of other organizations that celebrate talent on the big screen. In 2019 he made his disdain for the Emmy’s very clear after they snubbed Power. “The EMMY’s can kiss my black ass in slow motion. F*** em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling ass old people anyway”.

Starz Network has already ordered a season 2 and producer Courtney A. Kemp has alluded to TV LINE that things will get very interesting for Tariq. “In the second season, Tariq’s journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he’s going to become.”

Photo: Bernard Smalls

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

