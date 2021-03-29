WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

With Love & Hip Hop having been on hiatus for a while now due to the pandemic, it only makes sense that artists like Remy Ma, Papoose and others actually get back to making music and one-half of Black Love is doing just that.

Today Papoose returns with some new heat in “Is It Worth It” where he, Wiz Khalifa and Brady Watt rock out in jail where the inmates are obviously running things. This joint go hard, b.

Vic Mensa meanwhile continues to get his activism on and for his latest Zacari assisted clip to “Fr33dom” takes all kinds of shots at 12. Don’t be surprised if Hip-Hop police comes for Vince after seeing this one.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Neek Bucks featuring Benny The Butcher, Spinabenz, Whoopa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, and FastMoney Goon, and more.

PAPOOSE FT. WIZ KHALIFA & BRADY WATT – “IS IT WORTH IT”

VIC MENSA FT. ZACARI – “FR33DOM”

NEEK BUCKS FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “PAIN”

SPINABENZ, WHOOPA WIT DA CHOPPA, YUNGEEN ACE & FASTMONEY GOON – “WHO I SMOKE”

RICO NASTY – “PU**Y POPPIN”

KRIS MADJICK – “PESO”

NARDO WICK – “WHO WANT SMOKE”

YNC CRASHOUT – “LET’S GO”

Papoose ft. Wiz Khalifa & Brady Watt “Is It Worth It,” Vic Mensa ft. Zacari “Fr33dom” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: