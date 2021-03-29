WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

While he might be known for doing entirely too much Blac Youngsta has plenty of chill. New footage shows that he knows how to play nice with the law when need be.

As spotted on TMZ the Memphis, Tennessee rapper was a class act when some local badges pulled him and his team over back in October 2020. Apparently he and his associates had just left a nightclub in Dallas but the driver made an illegal turn. At the time the authorities were responding to all the violence that happened to be following rappers. Upon the search the police found several guns and marijuana so naturally they booked everyone onsite.

While he and his associates would eventually bail out the celebrity gossip site has acquired the body camera from the incident and the “Where They Do That” MC was downright jovial throughout the entire process. At the stop he is seen interacting with the officers and joking about the situation while they sat on the side of the road handcuffed.

Fast forward he and his entourage are taken to a local precinct to be processed. There Blac Youngsta continues to engage in small talk with the arresting policeman as he is escorted from bookings to a correctional transportation vehicle. He even asks what’s the ticket on the specialized van (“How much does it cost to make one of these things?”). He was eventually charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

You can see him turn on the charm below.

Police Body Cam Shows Blac Youngsta Chill AF After Weapons Arrest In 2020 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

